Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Up 79.5% in November

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Ainos stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 874.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

