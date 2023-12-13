Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Up 52.0% in November

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the November 15th total of 192,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 513,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 470,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.92.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 166.79%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

