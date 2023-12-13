Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Down 33.9% in November

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AHI opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Advanced Health Intelligence alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.