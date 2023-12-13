Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $43.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

