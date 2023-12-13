Short Interest in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Drops By 44.4%

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35.
Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.1464 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
