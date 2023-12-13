Short Interest in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Drops By 44.4%

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35.

Get Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.1464 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.