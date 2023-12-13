Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the November 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) by 182.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 4.29% of Aclarion worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclarion stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Aclarion has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Aclarion ( NASDAQ:ACON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 724.93% and a negative net margin of 5,433.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

