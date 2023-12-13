Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Tops $763.67 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $763.67 million and $58.83 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,104,209,453 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,169,214 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,104,146,092.8400393 with 1,017,053,142.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.75283604 USD and is down -8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $74,029,070.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

