Worldcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $285.32 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00005706 BTC on exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $285.32 million and approximately $93.24 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,565,310 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 121,557,613.07500744 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.34945461 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $109,970,242.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

