Hooked Protocol Price Hits $1.08 on Top Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002613 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $120.05 million and approximately $19.46 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 106,801,377.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.09038618 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $21,434,610.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

