OMG Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.97 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $95.43 million and approximately $30.97 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00087902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004729 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

