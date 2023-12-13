Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

