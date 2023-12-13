Analysts Offer Predictions for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COGT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $383.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.56. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

