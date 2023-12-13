Federated Hermes, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

