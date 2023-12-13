Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Issued By Raymond James

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for EQB in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQB. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.63.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$82.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.84. EQB has a 12-month low of C$53.86 and a 12-month high of C$84.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

