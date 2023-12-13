Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$203.01.

View Our Latest Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at C$141.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$182.61. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The stock has a market cap of C$27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.