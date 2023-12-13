Brokers Set Expectations for Humacyte, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humacyte in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humacyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Humacyte’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $5,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,191,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,211,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

