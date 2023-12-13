Brokers Set Expectations for Humacyte, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humacyte in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humacyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Humacyte’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $5,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,191,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,211,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

