EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.27) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.27) for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EYPT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EYPT opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

Insider Activity at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at $37,017,373.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

