The Middleby Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.49 for the year. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Middleby Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MIDD opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. Middleby has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Middleby by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.