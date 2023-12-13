FY2023 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Cut by Analyst

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.85). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 385,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 288,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 197,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,098,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

