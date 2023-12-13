SFI Advisors LLC Purchases 24,500 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 171.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of The New America High Income Fund worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 42.6% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 60.0% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 324,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 121,835 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 48.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 343,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

HYB stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

