SFI Advisors LLC Sells 17,405 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

SFI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSL stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $89.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97. The company has a market cap of $83.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2272 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.