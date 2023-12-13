Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCOM opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $794.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

