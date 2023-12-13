Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Bought by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FOF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 10.24%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

