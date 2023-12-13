ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,231 JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPMB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 13,860.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $40.53.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

