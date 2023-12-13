SFI Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 4.4% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.