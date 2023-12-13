ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

