Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $18.24

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.24, but opened at $17.31. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 12,192 shares traded.

ENLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

