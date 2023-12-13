PhenixFIN (PFX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th.

PhenixFIN Stock Up 0.4 %

PFX stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. PhenixFIN has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PhenixFIN from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhenixFIN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 243.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PhenixFIN by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

