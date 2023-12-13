RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $566.5 million-$573.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.9 million. RingCentral also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.83 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNG

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $83,500,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.