RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $566.5 million-$573.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.9 million. RingCentral also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.83 EPS.
RingCentral Stock Performance
Shares of RNG opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNG
Insider Transactions at RingCentral
In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of RingCentral
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $83,500,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Nike just flashed a strong buy ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.