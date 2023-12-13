RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Down to $34.11

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.11, but opened at $31.90. RingCentral shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 410,126 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Get RingCentral alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RNG

RingCentral Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.