Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.040-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 6.2 %

GO opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Insider Activity

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

