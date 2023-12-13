JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $26.45

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $25.30. JD.com shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 2,416,672 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Get JD.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,412,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,451,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,414,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of JD.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.