Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the November 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 394.0 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

Biotage AB (publ) stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Biotage AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

