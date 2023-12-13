Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the November 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 394.0 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance
Biotage AB (publ) stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Biotage AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Biotage AB (publ)
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 tax-loss selling buys to start 2024 with double-digit gains
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.