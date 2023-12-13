Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Drops By 75.5%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabix Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %
OTCMKTS BLOZF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabix Technologies
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 tax-loss selling buys to start 2024 with double-digit gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.