Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Increases By 500.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBKM opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.