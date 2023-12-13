Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Down 81.8% in November

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 383,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,763 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.39.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Increases Dividend
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
