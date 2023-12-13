4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 549.5% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
4Front Ventures Stock Down 4.9 %
FFNTF stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. 4Front Ventures has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
