Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Short Interest Down 82.2% in November

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPSI opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.77. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. Analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

