British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. British Land has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1049 dividend. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

