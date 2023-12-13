AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMC Networks

AMC Networks Trading Down 3.5 %

AMCX stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 488,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 405,373 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $3,957,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 324,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.