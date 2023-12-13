Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Increases By 508.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 508.5% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
