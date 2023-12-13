Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the November 15th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.0 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

BJCHF stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

