Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLRDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB (publ) stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Billerud AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

