BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in November

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BlueScope Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

BLSFY opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $73.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

