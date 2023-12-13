Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.99. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 182,999 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GGAL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6.87%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.