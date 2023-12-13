Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.15. Sasol shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 410,929 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sasol Trading Down 4.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 57.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 100.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

