UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Down to $24.63

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $23.93. UiPath shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 2,103,459 shares.

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

UiPath Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,850. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UiPath by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 37.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of UiPath by 31.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

