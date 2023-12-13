Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.70, but opened at $28.66. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Range Resources shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 617,082 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,064,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Range Resources by 80.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Range Resources by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

