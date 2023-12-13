MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 354 shares.The stock last traded at $82.36 and had previously closed at $82.54.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. The company has a market cap of $582.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

