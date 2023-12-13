Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $51.43

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.43, but opened at $50.15. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 482,263 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after acquiring an additional 831,423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,248,000 after acquiring an additional 646,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

